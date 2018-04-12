'We won't be drawn into mud-slinging in name of Madikizela-Mandela'
DA spokesperson Refiloe Ntsekhe says de Lille's attendance at the service is a matter between herself and the EFF leadership.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it won't be drawn into mud-slinging in the name of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Tongues were wagging on Wednesday after embattled Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille spoke at a memorial service in Brandfort in the Free State, organised by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
The DA says it's untrue that it plans to charge her for attending the event of another political party, but it did expect her to inform it that she was due to deliver a tribute.
The DA says it received an official invitation to the EFF's memorial service for Madikizela-Mandela and elected to send its Free State Provincial Leader, Patricia Kopane.
But it was De Lille who received warm embraces from the EFF and delivered a tribute to rousing applause.
DA spokesperson Refiloe Ntsekhe says De Lille's attendance at the service is a matter between herself and the EFF leadership and it doesn't plan to act against her.
De Lille, meanwhile, says she won't be drawn into making her attendance a side issue. She said she accepted the invitation to pay tribute to her friend and a woman she regarded as a sister.
The DA says it's untrue that it's decided to charge de Lille for attending the memorial service.
De Lille is facing a barrage of charges related to maladministration in the city.
The party says it would have liked her to have informed the party that she was due to deliver an address, as a courtesy.
I will not succumb to making my attendance at an EFF event a side issue. I went to honour Mama Winnie. I have great respect for Mama Winnie, she was a close friend and I regarded her as a sister. She was a former special colleague of mine. https://t.co/qjylwAvP3W— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) April 12, 2018
Popular in Politics
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
Ramaphosa withdraws presidency appeal in Zuma personal costs case
-
#WinnieMandela ‘being punished with lies for fighting apartheid regime’
-
[WATCH] Lindiwe Hani: Forgiveness & reconciliation was thrust upon us
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.