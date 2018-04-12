'We won't be drawn into mud-slinging in name of Madikizela-Mandela'

DA spokesperson Refiloe Ntsekhe says de Lille's attendance at the service is a matter between herself and the EFF leadership.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it won't be drawn into mud-slinging in the name of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Tongues were wagging on Wednesday after embattled Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille spoke at a memorial service in Brandfort in the Free State, organised by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The DA says it's untrue that it plans to charge her for attending the event of another political party, but it did expect her to inform it that she was due to deliver a tribute.

The DA says it received an official invitation to the EFF's memorial service for Madikizela-Mandela and elected to send its Free State Provincial Leader, Patricia Kopane.

But it was De Lille who received warm embraces from the EFF and delivered a tribute to rousing applause.

DA spokesperson Refiloe Ntsekhe says De Lille's attendance at the service is a matter between herself and the EFF leadership and it doesn't plan to act against her.

De Lille, meanwhile, says she won't be drawn into making her attendance a side issue. She said she accepted the invitation to pay tribute to her friend and a woman she regarded as a sister.

The DA says it's untrue that it's decided to charge de Lille for attending the memorial service.

De Lille is facing a barrage of charges related to maladministration in the city.

The party says it would have liked her to have informed the party that she was due to deliver an address, as a courtesy.