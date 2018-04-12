WCED offers counselling to school after teacher shot dead

The teacher was shot in front of learners at Middelpos Primary School on Wednesday morning. The shooter then committed suicide.

CAPE TOWN - Counselling's been offered to pupils and staff members at a Saldanha school where a teacher was shot dead.

The woman was shot in front of learners at Middelpos Primary School on Wednesday morning. The shooter then committed suicide.

The incident took place in the school's parking lot.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer: "WCED officials as well Safe Schools officials were immediately dispatched to the school. Learners who witnessed the incident, as well as her own two children, are understandably greatly traumatised."