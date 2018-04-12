Untu signs wage deal with Transnet

The union says the agreement of a 7.1% wage hike covers three years, back-dated to 1 April 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - The United National Transport Union (Untu) has signed a deal with Transnet, securing a 7.1% wage hike for its employees.

The union says the agreement covers three years, back-dated to 1 April 2018.

It also says Transnet will not retrench any employees during the three-year period.

Untu’s Sonja Carstens said: “We believe that in the current global economic situation, especially with the country still faced with an international rating of junk status, this is the best possible deal we could achieve.”