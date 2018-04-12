Unions opposing minimum wage march to Parliament

The strike was organised by the South African Federation of Trade Unions and supported by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - Thousands of people have marched to Parliament opposing the proposed national minimum wage.

The strike was organised by the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and supported by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa).

Numsa’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “The state is trying to change the labour law to limit the right to protest, attacking the hard-won Constitutional rights which workers have to really sacrificed their lives for during the apartheid struggle. We’re also protesting against the poverty wage of R20/hour.”

And in an unexpected development.@cosatu_wc Provincial Secretary Tony Ehrenreich joins the podium to give a message of solidarity! #DefendTheRightToStrike #LivingWageToday .@SAFTU_media pic.twitter.com/kW5Kc8OmYB — NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) April 12, 2018