Unions opposing minimum wage march to Parliament
The strike was organised by the South African Federation of Trade Unions and supported by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa.
CAPE TOWN - Thousands of people have marched to Parliament opposing the proposed national minimum wage.
The strike was organised by the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and supported by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa).
Numsa’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “The state is trying to change the labour law to limit the right to protest, attacking the hard-won Constitutional rights which workers have to really sacrificed their lives for during the apartheid struggle. We’re also protesting against the poverty wage of R20/hour.”
And in an unexpected development.@cosatu_wc Provincial Secretary Tony Ehrenreich joins the podium to give a message of solidarity! #DefendTheRightToStrike #LivingWageToday .@SAFTU_media pic.twitter.com/kW5Kc8OmYB— NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) April 12, 2018
SAFTU march in Cape Town o #DefendTheRightToStrike #ScrapNewLabourLaws pic.twitter.com/8tDaGTuiTS— NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) April 12, 2018
We demand an end to Labour brokers and outsourcing!— NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) April 12, 2018
We demand 6 months PAID maternity leave for women! We reject the poverty wage of R20 per hour! We demand a #LivingWageToday #DefendTheRightToStrike .@IndustriALL_GU pic.twitter.com/4mdtZfasrK
Popular in Local
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 2018
-
Ramaphosa withdraws presidency appeal in Zuma personal costs case
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.