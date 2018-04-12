'Too many parents suffering at hands of drug-addicted children'
Sedick Abrahams was arrested shortly after his son was stabbed to death in self-defence during an argument at the family's Tafelsig home in January.
CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain father accused of murdering his drug-addict son says that parents suffering at the hands of children who are abusing drugs, must seek help.
Sedick Abrahams appeared briefly in the local magistrates court on Wednesday where the case was postponed to next month.
The 62-year-old man was arrested shortly after his son was stabbed to death in self-defence during an argument at the family's Tafelsig home in January.
Abrahams says that far too many parents are suffering abuse at the hands of drug-addicted children, creating fear in their family homes.
"I'm not the only with the problem, because most youngsters today are using the drugs and the people have to stand together against these things."
Abrahams' wife, Myrtle, says that more services are needed in the Mitchells Plain community to help people who are dealing with this problem.
She says she called the police on several occassions when her son's behaviour got out of hand but claims they were not of much help.
"On 31 December, I spent nearly the whole calling the police but they never came."
The State is still waiting for outstanding witness statements, a post-mortem report and crime scene photos to complete its investigation.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 2018
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
Another legal blow for Jacob Zuma
-
Cele: No body found near Winnie Madikizela-Mandela home
-
Ramaphosa withdraws presidency appeal in Zuma personal costs case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.