'Too many parents suffering at hands of drug-addicted children'

Sedick Abrahams was arrested shortly after his son was stabbed to death in self-defence during an argument at the family's Tafelsig home in January.

CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain father accused of murdering his drug-addict son says that parents suffering at the hands of children who are abusing drugs, must seek help.

Sedick Abrahams appeared briefly in the local magistrates court on Wednesday where the case was postponed to next month.

The 62-year-old man was arrested shortly after his son was stabbed to death in self-defence during an argument at the family's Tafelsig home in January.

Abrahams says that far too many parents are suffering abuse at the hands of drug-addicted children, creating fear in their family homes.

"I'm not the only with the problem, because most youngsters today are using the drugs and the people have to stand together against these things."

Abrahams' wife, Myrtle, says that more services are needed in the Mitchells Plain community to help people who are dealing with this problem.

She says she called the police on several occassions when her son's behaviour got out of hand but claims they were not of much help.

"On 31 December, I spent nearly the whole calling the police but they never came."

The State is still waiting for outstanding witness statements, a post-mortem report and crime scene photos to complete its investigation.