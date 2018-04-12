Steinhoff raises $314m from stake sale in African unit to help cut debt

The company said it sold 200 million shares via an accelerated bookbuild, reducing its holding to 71.01%.

JOHANNESBURG - Troubled South African retailer Steinhoff, raised R3.75 billion rand ($314 million) from the sale of a 6% stake in its domestic Steinhoff Africa Retail (STAR) operation, to reduce debt, it said on Thursday.

The sale was at an offer price of R18.75 rand per share, representing a discount of 2.6% to STAR’s closing price on Wednesday.