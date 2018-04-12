Popular Topics
Southern Cape municipalities to fund new landfill facility in Mossel Bay

This is to address the waste disposal needs of the Knysna, George, Bitou, Mossel Bay and Hessequa municipalities.

FILE: A landfill site. Picture: Pixabay.com.
FILE: A landfill site. Picture: Pixabay.com.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Municipalities in the Southern Cape will be funding a new landfill facility in Mossel Bay.

This is to address the waste disposal needs of the Knysna, George, Bitou, Mossel Bay and Hessequa municipalities.

The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department’s James Brent-Styan said: “We believe it will provide the solutions that are necessary. We’re running out of landfill space in the province and this district was one of the worst affected. We’ve been working in the area for a number of years, providing support, oversight technical advice and assistance.”

The department says there are nine regional landfill facilities throughout the provinces in various stages of development.

Earlier this week, the department warned that some of the province's landfill sites could reach full capacity in less than a year.

The province could soon face a waste crisis with many rubbish dumps filling up fast.

Brent-Styan said that of the 164 landfill sites in the Western Cape, only 71 are operational.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

