Small Business Institute rejects Ivan Pillay’s resignation
The Small Business Institute says ordinarily it would accept a resignation from a board member such as Pillay after they have been criminally charged.
JOHANNESBURG - The Small Business Institute says its rejected a resignation offer by Ivan Pillay, who is one of its board members.
Pillay together with former South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials Johan van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court earlier this week.
The trio is accused of spying on the Scorpions in 2007.
However, it says in the continuing political climate of diversion and retribution, the institute questions the motives behind the prosecution.
The institute has noted Pillay’s well-documented record as a committed public servant who helped bring criminals to book while he was at Sars.
The institute says Pillay’s current work to establish where government red tape is hampering entrepreneurs is extremely valuable.
Pillay and his co-accused return to court in June.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
