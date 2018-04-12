Sitole: Soweto drug lab raid proactive work of intelligence

The South African Police Services and Hawks officials swooped on a house in Orlando West where they discovered drugs and equipment worth millions of rands.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says Thursday morning's raid on a drug lab in Soweto was the result of a proactive intelligence operation.

The South African Police Services and Hawks officials swooped on a house in Orlando West where they discovered drugs and equipment worth millions of rands.

The house had been abandoned and officers are now searching for the criminals who ran the lab.

Sitole says police are doing things differently.

“We have decided in terms of the approach to dealing with drugs, we changed from being reactive to being proactive. So this is one of the proactive intelligence operations where they worked very hard on information.”