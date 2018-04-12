Shivambu referred to Parly ethics watchdog over journo assault
Netwerk24 journalist Adrian de Kock was manhandled by MP Floyd Shivambu and an EFF staff member in March in the parliamentary precinct.
CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Floyd Shivambu’s involvement in the assault of a journalist in the parliamentary precinct has been referred to the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests.
This follows a complaint laid with Parliament’s presiding officers by the Press Gallery Association (PGA).
Netwerk24 journalist Adrian de Kock was manhandled by Shivambu and an EFF staff member in March while waiting outside a building where Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille was attending her Democratic Alliance disciplinary hearing.
The chairperson of the Press Gallery Association, Andisiwe Makinana, says that the matter has been referred to Parliament’s ethics watchdog, following the PGA’s complaint that EFF chief whip Shivambu breached the Code of Conduct for Members of Parliament.
Makinana says deputy National Assembly Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise confirmed this on Wednesday.
Shivambu has apologised for what he called “inappropriate” conduct during the assault of journalist Adrian de Kock, which was captured on camera.
Makinana says the PGA will await the outcome of the parliamentary process.
WATCH: Journalist to lay charge after Floyd Shivambu assault
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
