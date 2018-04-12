Popular Topics
Sharks go unchanged for Bulls battle

The Sharks return home after a four-week long tour of Australasia.

Beast Mtawarira and Akker van der Merwe of the Sharks. Picture: Twitter/@TheSharksZA
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Cell C Sharks coach Robert du Preez has opted for an unchanged side to face the Bulls at Kings Park on Saturday.

The Sharks return home after a four-week long tour of Australasia, where they beat the Blues and narrowly lost out to the Hurricanes in their last encounter.

Cell C Sharks:

  1. Curwin Bosch 14. Sbu Nkosi 13. Lukhanyo Am 12. Andre Esterhuizen 11. Lwazi Mvovo 10. Robert du Preez 9. Louis Schreuder8. Tera Mtembu 7. Jean-Luc du Preez 6. Philip van der Walt 5. Stephan Lewies 4. Ruan Botha (c) 3. Thomas du Toit 2. Chiliboy Ralepelle 1. Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements
16. Akker van der Merwe 17. Juan Schoeman 18. John-Hubert Meyer 19. Tyler Paul 20. Daniel du Preez 21. Cameron Wright 22. Marius Louw 23. Kobus van Wyk

