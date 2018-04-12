Sharks go unchanged for Bulls battle

Small Business Institute rejects Ivan Pillay’s resignation
The Sharks return home after a four-week long tour of Australasia.
JOHANNESBURG - Cell C Sharks coach Robert du Preez has opted for an unchanged side to face the Bulls at Kings Park on Saturday.
The Sharks return home after a four-week long tour of Australasia, where they beat the Blues and narrowly lost out to the Hurricanes in their last encounter.
Cell C Sharks:
Replacements
16. Akker van der Merwe 17. Juan Schoeman 18. John-Hubert Meyer 19. Tyler Paul 20. Daniel du Preez 21. Cameron Wright 22. Marius Louw 23. Kobus van Wyk
