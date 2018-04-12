Scientists develop novel insecticide-treated bed nets to fight malaria
Malaria-carrying mosquitoes are rapidly evolving the ability to resist insecticides and the trait is spreading across Africa, putting millions of lives at risk.
LONDON - A new kind of bed net that blocks mosquitoes’ resistance to a common insecticide provides substantially improved protection against malaria, a major study has found.
Malaria-carrying mosquitoes are rapidly evolving the ability to resist insecticides and the trait is spreading across Africa, putting millions of lives at risk.
To counter the threat, scientists have developed a novel bed net incorporating a chemical called piperonyl butoxide, which blocks the natural defence mechanisms of insects against the standard insecticide pyrethroid.
In a two-year study involving more than 15,000 children in Tanzania, the new net reduced the prevalence of malaria by 44% and 33% in the first and second year respectively compared with a net treated only with a pyrethroid.
The findings were published in The Lancet. Promising results with the new nets have already prompted the World Health Organisation (WHO) to recommend their wider use.
“It’s imperative we try to remain one step ahead of insecticide resistance, which threatens to reverse the great gains made in combating malaria,” said Dr Natacha Protopopoff, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, who led the field research.
The use of insecticide-treated bed nets has helped to cut deaths from malaria over the years, but more recently progress against the disease has stalled.
The latest WHO figures show that malaria-infected about 216 million people in 2016, up five million from the previous year, and killed 445,000 people, about the same number as in 2015.
The vast majority of deaths were in children under the age of five in the poorest parts of sub-Saharan Africa.
Popular in Africa
-
Zambia deports South African dancer Zodwa Wabantu
-
Zimbabwe sees economic growth in 2018 - report
-
Zimbabwe invites West to observe vote for first time since 2002
-
[ANALYSIS] Rwandans discuss how best to commemorate genocide
-
Former Nigerian leaders urge Buhari not to seek 2nd term
-
Gungubele: Africa will suffer if SA economy doesn't do well
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.