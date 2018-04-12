SAPS and FDA settle out of court
Khehla Sitole's interdict application against Forensic Data Analysts (FDA) was scheduled to be heard on Thursday but the court was informed the parties had agreed not to argue the matter.
PRETORIA - It appears the police and the company accused of holding the country to ransom for stopping critical software have reached an out-of-court settlement.
However, the details of the deal are not yet known.
National Commissioner Khehla Sitole's interdict application against Forensic Data Analysts (FDA) was scheduled to be heard on Thursday but the court was informed that the parties had agreed not to argue the matter.
FDA cut the use of certain software last week, claiming the South African Police Service has not paid the company since November last year.
The police told Standing Committee on Public Accounts earlier this year it suspected the contracts with FDA were irregularly awarded.
Sitole sought a court order aimed at compelling “forensic data analysts” to immediately restore the police’s possession and use of several software programs.
The programmes included the firearm permit system, as well as the property control and exhibit management system.
But in a letter sent to the clerk of the court, Sitole’s legal team says the parties have agreed that the matter will not be argued.
It says that the issue of costs will stand over for argument at a later stage, although no date has been provided for the next hearing.
The police have not responded to a request for clarity on this latest development.
