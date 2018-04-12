SA Religious Forum lambasts DA for failed Madikizela-Mandela memorial
Thursday's memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Castle of Good Hope has been marred by organisational issues and an alleged lack of help from the City of Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Religious Forum has slammed the Democratic Alliance for not helping to organise a memorial service for the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
The group is holding a special event in memory of the struggle icon at the Castle of Good Hope.
Thursday's memorial service for Madikizela-Mandela at the Castle of Good Hope has been marred by organisational issues and an alleged lack of help from the City of Cape Town.
The names of a variety of speakers from religious leaders to politicians are on the packed programme, including Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, but she's not there.
Chairperson of the forum Bishop Templeton Mabekwa, says the municipality and the Western Cape premier Helen Zille didn't want to help with the organising of the event.
Mabekwa claims 7,000 people were expected at Thursday's event, but there's barely 100 guests, excluding the speakers and organisers.
“We are so disappointed to the government of the DA who made it clear that they’ve got nothing to do with umama Winnie Mandela.”
Organisers claim De Lille's office was supposed to help with logistical arrangements like catering, but "dropped them" at the last minute.
De Lille says she could not attend the memorial service due to "prior commitments."
But De Lille says her office was asked for assistance with transportation and other logistics two days before the event and this was too short notice for the necessary procurement process, which usually takes a week.
Eyewitness News has not been able to get comment from the city about the claims.
Chairperson of the SA Interfaith Religious Forum Bishop Templeton Mabekwa, slams the DA for failing to help with the organizing of today’s event. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/3dmvNctYCs— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2018
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 2018
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
Ramaphosa urges Balobedu Queenship to focus on education
-
Lotto results: Saturday 7 April 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.