Right2Know calls for massive clean-up of State Security Agency

State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser has been accused of running his own parallel security operation and employing family members.

FILE: State Security Agency head Arthur Fraser in Parliament ahead of Scopa meeting on 7 December 2017. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN
FILE: State Security Agency head Arthur Fraser in Parliament ahead of Scopa meeting on 7 December 2017. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Right2Know Campaign says there is a need for a massive clean-up of the State Security Agency and Parliament needs to act.

The Inspector-General of Intelligence, Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe, says he has been denied access to his office and restricted from investigating allegations of corruption and misappropriation of funds.

Director-general Arthur Fraser has been accused of running his own parallel security operation and employing family members.

Dintwe has asked the courts for protection from Fraser and for an order declaring the director-general has no authority over him.

The Right2Know organisation’s Murray Hunter says there needs to be urgent change.

“We want to see a proper reform… if this is a new era we need new measures of transparency. There need to be legal forms made to ensure that this watchdog body is given more resources, independence and transparency.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Comments

