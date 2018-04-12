Renowned artist William Kentridge recives honorary degree from UP

Kentridge was awarded an honorary PhD in Philosophy for the significant work he's produced over the past two decades.

JOHANNESBURG - World renowned South African artist William Kentridge says he is honoured to receive an honorary degree from the University of Pretoria.

Kentridge was awarded an honorary PhD in Philosophy for the significant work he's produced over the past two decades.

He is best known for his artworks which touch on themes of colonisation, apartheid and other political conflicts.

Kentridge says he was happy to share the stage on Thursday with such a diverse range of graduates.

“Of course, with contemporary graduation ceremonies, for so many families where it's the first degree in their families, there’s such a jubilation. What used to be a very stale graduation event is now a really joyful, wild celebration and so it’s a pleasure to be part of that.”