Renowned artist William Kentridge receives honorary degree from UP
Kentridge was awarded an honorary PhD in Philosophy for the significant work he's produced over the past two decades.
JOHANNESBURG - World renowned South African artist William Kentridge says he is honoured to receive an honorary degree from the University of Pretoria.
Kentridge was awarded an honorary PhD in Philosophy for the significant work he's produced over the past two decades.
He is best known for his artworks which touch on themes of colonisation, apartheid and other political conflicts.
Kentridge says he was happy to share the stage on Thursday with such a diverse range of graduates.
“Of course, with contemporary graduation ceremonies, for so many families where it's the first degree in their families, there’s such a jubilation. What used to be a very stale graduation event is now a really joyful, wild celebration and so it’s a pleasure to be part of that.”
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.