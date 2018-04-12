#RandReport: Rand falls as risk appetite wanes, stocks up
At 1540 GMT the rand was 0.61% weaker at R12.0125 per dollar, compared to Wednesday’s close of R11.9400.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s rand weakened against a stronger dollar on Thursday as rising tensions between Russia and the United States over Syria curbed risk appetite, while stocks rose led by banks.
At 1540 GMT the rand was 0.61% weaker at R12.0125 per dollar, compared to Wednesday’s close of R11.9400.
The greenback rebounded after a four-day losing streak after US President Donald Trump backed away on Thursday from promising a swift military strike against Syria, saying it “could be very soon or not so soon at all”.
“The dollar pulled back initially after President Trump’s tweet ... but that seems to have dissipated. The dollar is stronger across the board,” said Rand Merchant Bank forex trader Jan Sluis-Cremer.
Taking direction from global events, the rand largely ignored data showing mining output rose in February, pointing to continued recovery in the domestic economy, even though economists say the economic rebound will be at a slower pace following poor manufacturing data earlier in the week.
In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government bond fell 1.5 basis point to 8.08%.
On the bourse, the benchmark Top-40 index rose 0.68% to 49,809 points while the All-Share index gained 0.55% to 56,481 points.
The banking index considered the barometer of both economic sentiments, rose 1.96 percent with Standard Bank up 2.99% to R215.18 and Nedbank lifting 1.82% to R290.70.
“Generally a firmer feel about the market with less risk off and more risk on,” said Cratos Capital equities trader Greg Davies.
Further gains came from Steinhoff which rose 1.66% to R2.45 after it raised R3.75 billion from the sale of some of its stake in Steinhoff Africa Retail in an effort to cut debt.
More in Business
-
Airbnb community boosts WC economy by estimated R5bn
-
Untu signs wage deal with Transnet
-
Small Business Institute rejects Ivan Pillay’s resignation
-
Instagram to allow users to download their data
-
[LISTEN] How to deal with your bad image on social media
-
[OPINION] SA business must tackle its deeply rooted prejudice
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.