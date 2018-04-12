Popular Topics
Rand surrenders rally as risk-off resurfaces

The rand also saw some relief, albeit temporary, as investors long the dollar triggered options to purchase the rand once it breached the R12.15 support level.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The rand opened weaker on Thursday, giving up gains from the previous session that saw the currency push below the crucial R12.00 mark as US President Donald Trump’s warning of military action in Syria sparked another wave of risk aversion.

At 0650 GMT the rand was 0.36% weaker at R11.9825 per dollar, having touched a one-week best of R11.9250 on Wednesday with the greenback dented as Trump’s Syria comments took the shine off hawkish Federal Reserve minutes.

The rand also saw some relief, albeit temporary, as investors long the dollar triggered options to purchase the rand once it breached the R12.15 support level.

February mining output data due at 0930 GMT will provide insight into the durability of the recent economic rebound as investors search local fundamentals for clues on long-term prospects of the continent’s most industrialised economy.

Stocks opened weaker at 0700 GMT, with the blue-chip Top-40 Index down 0.36% at 49,295 points.

The yield on the benchmark 2026 paper was flat at 8.095%.

