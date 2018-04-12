Police to give clarity on discovery of drug lab in Soweto

It’s understood the house in Orlando West was used as a multi-million-rand clandestine den.

JOHANNESBURG – Police will on Thursday morning give clarity on the discovery of a drug lab in Soweto.

Police raided the house on Wednesday night.

Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole is expected to visit the property this morning.