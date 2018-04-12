Police thank public for multi-million-rand drug den tip-off
The SAPS and the Hawks officials raided the Orlando West house on Wednesday night where substances believed to be drugs and equipment were discovered.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have thanked the public for a tip-off that led to a multi-million-rand drug laboratory in Soweto.
The South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Hawks officials raided the Orlando West house on Wednesday night where substances believed to be drugs and equipment were discovered.
When officers arrived on the scene, the premises had been abandoned.
The search is now on for those believed to have been operating the drug lab.
Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole was on the scene earlier on Thursday.
“At this stage, we have discovered tablets, powder and an unidentified solution and equipment that will be subjected to a forensic processing and our forensic officers are busy at the scene. We will at a later stage be able to give further factual context in relation to the estimated value of the recovery.”
