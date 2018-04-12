Police search for suspects linked to Soweto drug lab

This follows a raid by SAPS and Hawks officials at the Orlando West house, where substances believed to be drugs and equipment were discovered.

JOHANNESBURG – Police are searching for an unknown number of people believed to have been operating a multi-million-rand drug laboratory in Soweto.

When officers arrived on the scene, the premises had been abandoned.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole was there on Thursday morning.

“At this stage we’ve discovered tablets, powder and unidentified solution and equipment that will be subjected to a forensic processing and our forensic officers are busy at the scene.

“We’ll, at a later stage, be able to give further factual context in relation to the estimated value of the recovery.”