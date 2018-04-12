Pirates drop crucial points in race for title

Orlando Pirates dropped valuable points in the title race when they were held to a goalless draw by SuperSport United at the Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG- Absa Premier League title chasers, Orlando Pirates, dropped valuable points in the title race when they were held to a goalless draw by SuperSport United at the Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday night.

A victory over Matsatsantsa wouldhave seen the Buccaneers cut the gap between themselves and league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to just a single point.

Pirates were also seeking revenge from last season’s 6-1 drubbing at the hands of SuperSport, in what was one of two humiliating defeats in a disastrous season. A moment of silence was observed before kick-off for the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, but the celebration of her memory didn’t dampen the mood in a fiery encounter in Nelspruit.

SuperSport created the first chance for an opening goal, when the club's top goal scorer Aubrey Modiba’s glancing header sailed inches over Siyabonga Mpontshane’s goal. Pirates were not going to let SuperSport boss proceedings and quickly went on the offensive.

A defensive error from Clayton Daniels allowed Justin Shonga a sight at goal but the Zambian international sent his snap shot narrowly wide of goal.

The Buccaneers were creating more chances than their Pretoria-based opponents as Mpho Makola rattled Ronwen Williams’ crossbar with a thunderous shot from just outside the box.

Makola had another glorious opportunity to find the back of the net from a brilliant diagonal ball into the box from Luvuyo Memela, but Makola’s side foot shot hit the upright, much to the frustration of his teammates and coaches on the bench.

Mpontshane nearly embarrassed himself late in the game when he spilled a Thuso Phala shot but fortunately the ball went wide of the goal.

The second half saw few chances created and both sides had to settle for a point each.

The result sees Pirates three points behind Sundowns in second place, while SuperSport sit 14th on the log on 28 points with four games left in the season.