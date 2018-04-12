PE father faces attempted murder charges after throwing child at police
Police managed to catch the child during the incident earlier on Thursday at the Joe Slovo informal settlement.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in Port Elizabeth for throwing his young daughter from the roof of a shack during a stand-off with authorities.
Police managed to catch the child during the incident earlier on Thursday at the Joe Slovo informal settlement.
Spokesperson Andre Beetge says local authorities were busy with a demolition process at the time because residents had been occupying land illegally.
“As the man was grabbed by police, he threw his child off the roof. Fortunately, a member of metro police caught the girl and the father was arrested. The FCS unit of Motherwell cluster will be investigating the case. A case of attempted murder has been opened.”
The child's father now faces a charge of attempted murder.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 2018
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
Lotto results: Saturday 7 April 2018
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
Ramaphosa urges Balobedu Queenship to focus on education
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.