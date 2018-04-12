PE father faces attempted murder charges after throwing child at police

Police managed to catch the child during the incident earlier on Thursday at the Joe Slovo informal settlement.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in Port Elizabeth for throwing his young daughter from the roof of a shack during a stand-off with authorities.

Spokesperson Andre Beetge says local authorities were busy with a demolition process at the time because residents had been occupying land illegally.

“As the man was grabbed by police, he threw his child off the roof. Fortunately, a member of metro police caught the girl and the father was arrested. The FCS unit of Motherwell cluster will be investigating the case. A case of attempted murder has been opened.”

The child's father now faces a charge of attempted murder.