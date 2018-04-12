Pastor loses bid to have bail dismissal overturned in human trafficking case

CAPE TOWN - A human trafficking case against a pastor and three others has been postponed.

This to give the State more time to finalise the charges and to centralise the case.

Timothy Omotoso and three women appeared in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court on Wednesday.

The Durban-based pastor was arrested at Port Elizabeth International Airport almost a year ago on charges of trafficking multiple girls and women.

Omotoso will remain in custody until the matter is back in court on 15 May.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) adds that the defence's application to the Supreme Court of Appeal has been declined.

Omotoso's lawyer approached the SCA to try to have magistrate Thandeka Mashiyi's dismissal of his bail application overturned.

The 59-year-old faces multiple charges related to the contravention of the Sexual Offences Act.

His three co-accused are accused of having recruited girls for sexual exploitation.

The trio are out on bail.