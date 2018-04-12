Parly committee ropes in law enforcement agencies to find Guptas, Myeni, Zuma
The committee wants to complete its work into the matter, however, it’s been struggling to get Dudu Myeni, Duduzane Zuma, Ajay and Rajesh Gupta to appear before the inquiry.
JOHANNESBURG – The Public Enterprises portfolio committee says its asked law enforcement agencies, including the Hawks, to help find several individuals who are implicated in alleged state capture at Eskom and other state-owned entities.
It had to cancel a meeting on Wednesday because the sheriff couldn’t deliver the summons for these individuals.
Chairperson Zukiswa Rantho says: “We’re very desperate as a committee to get hold of these individuals because every piece of evidence that we have in our inquiry, revolves around them. So we wanted to get hold of them so that they can explain to us their involvement.”
