Parly committee 'alarmed' by poor service at Khayelitsha hospital

-
France has proof Syrian government conducted chemical weapons attack: MacronWorld
-
Bashar Al-Assad: Potential western action in Syria could cause more instabilityWorld
-
Erdogan says Turkey worried about ‘wrestling’ of world powers over SyriaWorld
-
Zuma pays tribute to Madikizela-MandelaPolitics
-
FS man caught with dagga worth over R9mLocal
-
Madikizela-Mandela family invites public to join guard of honour on FridayLocal
-
Zuma pays tribute to Madikizela-MandelaPolitics
-
FS man caught with dagga worth over R9mLocal
-
Madikizela-Mandela family invites public to join guard of honour on FridayLocal
-
3 schools vandalised in WC during holiday periodLocal
-
City of Joburg to open rehab centre in Eldorado ParkLocal
-
#RandReport: Rand falls as risk appetite wanes, stocks upBusiness
Popular Topics
Khloe Kardashian gives birth?
-
Renowned artist William Kentridge recives honorary degree from UPLifestyle
-
Airbnb community boosts WC economy by estimated R5bnBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Why it’s important to get flu jabLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Is cheating a rich man's game?Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] 4-year-old presidential hopeful feeds homelessLifestyle
-
EWN in the fast lane with the Audi TT RSLifestyle
-
Mariah Carey says she has bipolar disorderLifestyle
-
Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festivalLifestyle
-
[OPINION] Why hating Facebook won’t stop us from using itOpinion
-
Zuma receives hero’s welcome at Mama Winnie’s memorial in KZNPolitics
-
'We won't be drawn into mud-slinging in name of Madikizela-Mandela'Politics
-
EFF's #WinnieMandela memorial: Patricia de Lille breaks her silencePolitics
-
Ace Magashule: ANC to start food security campaignPolitics
-
Shivambu referred to Parly ethics watchdog over journo assaultLocal
-
DA to De Lille: All we require is a simple explanationPolitics
Popular Topics
[OPINION] The language bridge
-
[OPINION] Why hating Facebook won’t stop us from using itOpinion
-
[OPINION] SA business must tackle its deeply rooted prejudiceOpinion
-
[OPINION] The politics of spectacleOpinion
-
[FACT CHECK] SA’s serial murder & rape ‘ranking’ not supported by dataOpinion
-
[OPINION] The business model of social media giants versus human rightsOpinion
-
[OPINION] Is the DA ready to challenge for power in 2019 elections?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
Airbnb community boosts WC economy by estimated R5bnBusiness
-
Untu signs wage deal with TransnetBusiness
-
Small Business Institute rejects Ivan Pillay’s resignationBusiness
-
Instagram to allow users to download their dataBusiness
-
[LISTEN] How to deal with your bad image on social mediaBusiness
-
[OPINION] SA business must tackle its deeply rooted prejudiceOpinion
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Thu
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
Parly committee 'alarmed' by poor service at Khayelitsha hospital
The visit to the facility follows a complaint accusing the hospital of negligence, and findings of poor and incomplete record keeping by staff.
CAPE TOWN - A parliamentary committee says it's alarmed by the apparent poor service delivery at the Khayelitsha District Hospital.
Parliament's select committee on petitions and executive undertakings has on Thursday paid an unannounced visit to the facility.
It follows a complaint accusing the hospital of negligence, and findings of poor and incomplete record keeping by staff.
The chairperson of the select committee on petitions and executive undertakings Dumisane Ximbi says when they arrived at the hospital, they interacted with some residents who claimed to have been waiting for medical treatment since the previous day.
"From the trauma unit, you find people who have been here since yesterday, 12 o’clock, not attended. Others were sleeping on the floor."
Ximbi adds they also received complaints about staff shortages at the Khayelitsha District Hospital.
"We got information from the nurses that they are working under pressure because the government of the Western Cape does not employ, there’s lots of unemployment. Instead, they are dismissing lots of people, instead of employing people."
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 2018one day ago
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki3 days ago
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’6 days ago
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'one day ago
-
Ramaphosa urges Balobedu Queenship to focus on education4 days ago
-
Lotto results: Saturday 7 April 20185 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.