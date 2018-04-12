Popular Topics
Parly committee 'alarmed' by poor service at Khayelitsha hospital

The visit to the facility follows a complaint accusing the hospital of negligence, and findings of poor and incomplete record keeping by staff.

FILE: Khayelitsha Hospital. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A parliamentary committee says it's alarmed by the apparent poor service delivery at the Khayelitsha District Hospital.

Parliament's select committee on petitions and executive undertakings has on Thursday paid an unannounced visit to the facility.

It follows a complaint accusing the hospital of negligence, and findings of poor and incomplete record keeping by staff.

The chairperson of the select committee on petitions and executive undertakings Dumisane Ximbi says when they arrived at the hospital, they interacted with some residents who claimed to have been waiting for medical treatment since the previous day.

"From the trauma unit, you find people who have been here since yesterday, 12 o’clock, not attended. Others were sleeping on the floor."

Ximbi adds they also received complaints about staff shortages at the Khayelitsha District Hospital.

"We got information from the nurses that they are working under pressure because the government of the Western Cape does not employ, there’s lots of unemployment. Instead, they are dismissing lots of people, instead of employing people."

Timeline

