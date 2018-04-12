Ntutu sprints to gold for Team SA
Ntutu clocked 11.02 seconds on his way to victory, with compatriot Hilton Langenhoven picking up the silver in a time of 11.27 seconds.
JOHANNESBURG - Ndodomzi Ntutu pipped compatriot Hilton Langenhoven to the gold medal in the Men's T12 100m final at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.
Earlier on Thursday, Wenda Nel claimed the bronze medal in the Women's 400m hurdles final while mountain biker Alan Hatherly also won a bronze medal in the men’s cross-country mountain bike final.
Johannes Botha won the silver medal in the Men's Freestyle 74kg Wrestling category.
Team South Africa currently has 32 medals - 11 gold, 9 silver and 12 bronze.
