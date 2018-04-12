NPA rejects corruption claims against Abrahams
Lobby group AfriForum opened criminal cases against several NPA officials, including Abrahams, relation to the allocation of a car to his bodyguard.
PRETORIA - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has rejected allegations of corruption against prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams in relation to the allocation of a car to his bodyguard.
Lobby group AfriForum opened criminal cases against several NPA officials, including Abrahams, in Silverton on Wednesday.
AfriForum says that funds from the witness protection programme were unlawfully used to buy a car used by Abrahams’ bodyguard.
But the the NPA's Luvuyo Mfaku says that the allocation of a specialised covert vehicle by the office of witness protection is in line with normal security practice and is a standard arrangement.
Mfaku says it is vehemently denied that the car was given to Abrahams for private use, saying there was no corruption involved in the use of the vehicle.
He says the allegations made by AfriForum are part of a desperate campaign to besmirch the image of the national director, as well as senior members of the NPA.
