Mom faces life in jail for protecting baby's rapist, defeating ends of justice
The woman was found guilty of abetting the rape and defeating the ends of justice for the 2016 crime that’s been described as so brutal, it was near fatal.
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has sentenced a 29-year-old woman to life behind bars for protecting the man who raped her two-month-old daughter.
The woman was found guilty of abetting the rape and defeating the ends of justice for the 2016 crime that’s been described as so brutal, it was near fatal and resulted in the infant having to undergo reconstructive surgery.
It’s been reported that the mother maintained her child sustained the injuries from a fall.
The woman's lawyers have indicated an intent to appeal both the conviction and the sentence.
