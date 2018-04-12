Mokonyane: Mama Winnie was a determined, fearless fighter

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane also spoke fondly about Madikizela-Mandela.

JOHANNESBURG – Struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has been described as a heroine, a role model and selfless by the many South Africans and politicians who gathered at Orlando Stadium in Soweto for an official memorial service.

There was celebration and tears as family members, friends and political leaders shared their memories of the woman affectionately known as the "mother of the nation".

Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel says: “She acted in a position of leadership and part of that matched with courage meant that she would not expect other people do things that she wouldn’t do.

“So, whether this was in mass mobilisation, whether it was in engaging the policemen, she would not expect others to do what she wouldn’t do.”

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane also spoke fondly about Madikizela-Mandela.

“A fearless fighter, a determined woman who didn’t get threatened by patriarchy and male domination. A child of God, a mother to her children, a granny and a great grandmother to her own siblings and those who loved her.”

The 81-year-old died last Monday at a Johannesburg hospital.

An official funeral service is expected to be held for her on Saturday also at the Orlando Stadium.

