Man killed, boy (3) injured in Ivory Park shooting
The man, believed to be in his 40s, was found lying in the driver’s seat of a vehicle outside a house on Moagi Street.
JOHANNESBURG - A man has been killed, and a three-year-old boy wounded during a shooting at a house in Ivory Park near Thembisa on Thursday morning.
The man, believed to be in his 40s, was found lying in the driver’s seat of a vehicle outside a house on Moagi Street.
ER24’s Russel Meiring says that he sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
“Unfortunately, nothing could’ve been done for him and he was declared dead at the scene. ER24 paramedics were led into a house where a second patient was found. An assessment showed a three-year-old boy had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. The boy was treated for his injuries and provided with pain medication before being transported to a nearby hospital.”
The three-year-old boy is being treated in a hospital.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 2018
-
Ramaphosa withdraws presidency appeal in Zuma personal costs case
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
Another legal blow for Jacob Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.