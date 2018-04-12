Man killed, boy (3) injured in Ivory Park shooting

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was found lying in the driver’s seat of a vehicle outside a house on Moagi Street.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been killed, and a three-year-old boy wounded during a shooting at a house in Ivory Park near Thembisa on Thursday morning.

ER24’s Russel Meiring says that he sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

“Unfortunately, nothing could’ve been done for him and he was declared dead at the scene. ER24 paramedics were led into a house where a second patient was found. An assessment showed a three-year-old boy had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. The boy was treated for his injuries and provided with pain medication before being transported to a nearby hospital.”

The three-year-old boy is being treated in a hospital.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)