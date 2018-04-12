Malawi cholera death toll rises to 30 after heavy rainfall hits capital

Small Business Institute rejects Ivan Pillay’s resignation
Business
The number of infections has risen to 893 from 844 in March, the ministry said.
LILONGWE – The death toll from cholera in Malawi has risen to 30 from the 26 recorded last month, the Ministry of Health said Wednesday.
The number of infections has risen to 893 from 844 in March, the ministry said.
Cases in the capital, Lilongwe, rose to 352 from 305 and deaths from 14 to 18 during the period of 26 March to 11 April, said Joshua Malango, a spokesman for the ministry.
Parts of Lilongwe have experienced flash flooding, and heavy rain continues in most parts of the country.
The cholera outbreak has been blamed on drinking water from shallow, contaminated sources.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.