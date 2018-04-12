Maine praises Madikizela-Mandela for resisting Gupta family
The ANCYL's Collen Maine told mourners during the stalwart's memorial service that he was heartbroken to realise that she was not being taken care of as he expected.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) president Collen Maine has commended late anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela for refusing to enter into a relationship with the controversial Gupta family, even when things were tough for her.
Maine told mourners during the stalwart's memorial this week that he was heartbroken to realise that she was not being taken care of as he expected, saying that the ANC must not be quick to forget its people.
Maine says that he and not the ANC should to be individually judged for his participation with the family.
In remembering Madikizela-Mandela, Maine told mourners that she resisted going to the Gupta family like some of them did.
He added that, contrary to the popular narrative, he wasn’t introduced to the family by former president Jacob Zuma but by North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo.
Mahumapelo's spokesperson Brian Setswambung says he will deal with Maine’s accusations soon.
“No, certainly he will be able to deal with that in future. His view is that at the moment he’s not going to be making any reaction.”
Maine has also criticised the ANC in the North West, saying that some of its branches were rigged for conferences and the manipulation of ANC systems.
