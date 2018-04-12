Madikizela-Mandela to be remembered in New York

The city was the first US one Madikizela-Mandela travelled to in 1990 upon Madiba's release from prison.

NEW YORK – The late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will be remembered at a memorial in New York later on Thursday.

Madikizela-Mandela found in Harlem somewhat of a spiritual home where leaders in the civil rights movement rallied behind her during the apartheid years and beyond.

She'll be memorialised this evening at the Abyssinian Church close to Africa Square where she and Madiba took part in a parade when they first visited the city in 1990.

This same church held a memorial for Nelson Mandela when he died in 2013.

Among the people expected to attend, include UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.

A memorial was also held at The Lord of the Churches Parish in Brooklyn on Tuesday and on Friday, the UN will also hold a tribute event, in honour of Madikizela-Mandela.