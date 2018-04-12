Madikizela-Mandela family invites public to join guard of honour on Friday
The country is observing 10 days of mourning leading up to the later freedom fighter's funeral this Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Winnie Madikizela-Mandela' s family have announced a guard of honour will be held on Friday when her body is transported from the Kupane Funeral Parlour to her home in Orlando West.
The country is observing 10 days of mourning leading up to the late freedom fighter's funeral on Saturday.
Her family has invited the public to join the guard of honour on Friday afternoon.
It’s expected to depart from the funeral parlour at 2 o'clock.
In a statement, the family said: “It [procession] will start at Sofasonke Street from the first big circle and turn right and continue along Sofasonke Street straight across the bridge. From there it will cross Klipspruit Road, which becomes Khumalo Street. It will then turn left into Mothipa Street before finally turning left into Maseli Street towards Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s Residence.
“The funeral vehicles will stop at the bottom of Maseli Street from where men from the Mandela Family will conduct traditional rituals before offloading the casket from the vehicle. The casket will then be carried by the male grandchildren who will be followed by the men from the Mandela and Madikizela families.”
The family has urged those wishing to salute Madikizela-Mandela to position themselves along the above-mentioned route as it will not be possible for people to enter the family home because of the number of people expected.
The family has thanked the public for love and support.
