Little clarity over Dubai arrest of SA man who filmed Ajay Gupta

South African officials have not yet been able to confirm what charges that Justin van Pletzen is facing.

CAPE TOWN - It's still unclear whether a South African has been detained in Dubai because he posted a video of Ajay Gupta.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed the arrest of Justin van Pletzen in the Gulf state earlier this week.

However, officials have not yet been able to confirm what charges that Van Pletzen is facing.

Dirco says it will stay in touch with the South African businessman and his family.

Staff from the South African Consul-General in Dubai visited Van Pletzen yesterday.

It's still not known whether Van Pletzen's arrest has anything to do with a video he posted on Facebook earlier this month.

In the video, Van Pletzen greets Ajay Gupta as he's leaving a building, and asks him when he'll be returning to South Africa as people are looking for him.

A smiling Gupta tells Van Pletzen he'll go back when he receives a reply, although he doesn't say from who.

Gupta and his brothers are wanted by South African authorities, as well as Indian tax authorities who want answers on allegations of money laundering and tax evasion.

WATCH: Ajay Gupta in Dubai