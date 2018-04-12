[LISTEN] Why it’s important to get flu jab

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Azania Mosaka speaks to Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, head of the Centre for Clinical Excellence at Discovery, about the importance of getting a flu jab.

JOHANNESBURG - Clicks, Discovery Health, Dis-Chem and Uber have partnered to bring South Africans across the country their flu vaccinations.

This is to ensure that more people have protection against the flu and make it more convenient for everyone to get vaccinated.

