[LISTEN] How to deal with your bad image on social media

CapeTalk | CapeTalk presenter Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to the Managing Director of PR Worx, Madelain Roscher, about how a company can protect its brand when it’s trending for the wrong reasons on social media.

CAPE TOWN - There are real situations where things can go very bad, very quickly when it comes to your Twitter, Facebook or Instagram presence.

Roscher says people often think that a crisis on social media is a negative, bad product review, but that’s not the case.

“A crisis is regarded as an event or incident that can damage your brand to the extent that it affects your bottom line or even shut down your company.”

