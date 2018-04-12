Letsatsi-Duba says will address Inspector General of Intelligence's concerns

The minister says she has a responsibility to ensure that oversight institutions, such as the Inspector General of Intelligence, are able to execute their mandate.

PRETORIA - State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba says she will be taking steps to address concerns raised by the Inspector General of Intelligence.

The minister was responding to the allegations by Setlhomamaru Dintwe in an interdict application against Director General Arthur Fraser.

Dintwe has accused Fraser of intimidating him and abusing his powers in order to shield himself from investigation.

Letsatsi-Duba is concerned by what has been described as unprecedented developments, which she’s concerned will affect the functioning of all the parties concerned.

The minister says she has a responsibility to ensure that oversight institutions, such as the Inspector General of Intelligence, are able to execute their mandate.

As such, Letsatsi-Duba says she will be taking steps, within the legal framework governing the intelligence environment, to ensure all matters of concern are dealt with.

She says Fraser will file a responding affidavit in relation to the matter brought by Dintwe.

The matter is expected to be heard next week.