KPMG suspends top exec over VBS liquidity crisis

The South African Reserve Bank has red flagged the bank, saying that nearly R1 billion cannot be accounted for.

JOHANNESBURG – KPMG has suspended one of its top executives who was the lead partner on VBS Mutual Bank which has been accused of severe mismanagement and fraud.

The South African Reserve Bank has red flagged the bank, saying that nearly R1 billion cannot be accounted for.

KPMG has now taken action against Sipho Malaba who signed off the independent auditors’ report on the bank's accounts until July 2017.

The firm is again in the spotlight following last year's controversy involving its accounts with the Gupta's.

Now, one of the auditor's lead partners has been implicated in the bank's severe liquidity crisis.

The reserve bank placed VBS under curatorship last month, with deputy governor Kuben Naidoo claiming in an affidavit that the bank could not account for nearly one billion rand.

The reserve bank says that VBS experienced liquidity challenges for at least the past 18 months, the bulk of which was during KPMG’s watch.

KPMG says it is investigating the matter in full cooperation with the curator of the bank.

VBS also granted former president Jacob Zuma a mortgage, enabling him to repay millions of rand which was spent on his Nkandla homestead.