Khloe Kardashian gives birth?
Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a baby girl, and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson was reportedly in the delivery room, following his alleged cheating scandal.
LONDON - Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a baby girl.
The 33-year-old reality star has reportedly welcomed her first child into the world with her boyfriend Thompson Thompson, according to TMZ.
Kardashian and Thompson's baby was reportedly born at around 4 am on Thursday morning, at a hospital just outside of Cleveland, where the couple resides as NBA star Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
As of the time of writing, it is not yet known what the pair have decided to name their tot, and none of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' star's famous family have commented on the news.
TMZ reports that Kardashian's sister Kourtney and Kim, as well as mother Kris and best friend Malika Haqq were present in the delivery room when Kardashian gave birth.
Thompson was also reportedly by her side, which comes as a shock to many fans after video footage emerged earlier this week which seemingly showed the star locking lips with a mystery woman.
Kardashian's due date wasn't until the end of this month, but after the star experience early contractions this week, it was reported she would be undergoing a Caesarean section.
The 'Revenge Body' star was due to remain in Cleveland after the birth of her tot, but it has now been reported that she will be leaving as soon as possible to return to her family in LA, following Thompson's alleged infidelity.
A source said: "Immediately after [the birth], she plans on leaving Cleveland and never returning.
"Kris has been working on coordinating a private jet with a medical staff to get Kardashian and the baby safely from Cleveland to LA.
"She's also talking to their lawyers about Khloe filing for sole custody of the child. She's in absolute disbelief that Tristan has done this to her daughter, and now she's out for blood."
More in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.