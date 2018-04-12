Khloe Kardashian gives birth?

Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a baby girl, and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson was reportedly in the delivery room, following his alleged cheating scandal.

The 33-year-old reality star has reportedly welcomed her first child into the world with her boyfriend Thompson Thompson, according to TMZ.

Kardashian and Thompson's baby was reportedly born at around 4 am on Thursday morning, at a hospital just outside of Cleveland, where the couple resides as NBA star Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As of the time of writing, it is not yet known what the pair have decided to name their tot, and none of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' star's famous family have commented on the news.

TMZ reports that Kardashian's sister Kourtney and Kim, as well as mother Kris and best friend Malika Haqq were present in the delivery room when Kardashian gave birth.

Thompson was also reportedly by her side, which comes as a shock to many fans after video footage emerged earlier this week which seemingly showed the star locking lips with a mystery woman.

Kardashian's due date wasn't until the end of this month, but after the star experience early contractions this week, it was reported she would be undergoing a Caesarean section.

The 'Revenge Body' star was due to remain in Cleveland after the birth of her tot, but it has now been reported that she will be leaving as soon as possible to return to her family in LA, following Thompson's alleged infidelity.

A source said: "Immediately after [the birth], she plans on leaving Cleveland and never returning.

"Kris has been working on coordinating a private jet with a medical staff to get Kardashian and the baby safely from Cleveland to LA.

"She's also talking to their lawyers about Khloe filing for sole custody of the child. She's in absolute disbelief that Tristan has done this to her daughter, and now she's out for blood."