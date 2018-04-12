Johan Goosen to make PRO14 debut for Cheetahs

Goosen had announced his retirement from the sport after a fall out with his French club Racing 92 at the end of 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Racing 92 and Springbok flyhalf Johan Goosen will make his long-awaited return to the rugby field after coming back from retirement to make his PRO14 debut for the Cheetahs against Irish giants Munster in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Goosen had announced his retirement from the sport after a fall out with his French club Racing 92 at the end of 2016. The 25-year-old Goosen is on a short-term basis at his home union, as he is set to join another French club Montpelier later in the year.

The cheetahs are chasing a PRO14 play-off spot, which will be a great achievement in their debut season in the Northern Hemisphere competition.

Kick off at the Toyota Stadium is at 19:35.

Cheetahs: 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Francois Venter (c), 12 Niel Marais, 11 Sibahle Maxwane, 10 Johan Goosen, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Carl Wegner, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1 Ox Nche.

Subs: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Rynier Bernardo, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Zee Mkhabela, 22 Clinton Swart, 23 AJ Coertzen.