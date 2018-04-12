Jacob Zuma turns 76, with little fanfare

Former SA president Jacob Zuma also happens to share a birthday with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

JOHANNESBURG - On this day, 76 years ago, former president Jacob Zuma was born in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.

Zuma also happens to share a birthday with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, but there seems to be little fanfare over the occasion, particularly on social media.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela is among a handful of prominent people who took to their social media accounts to send wishes.

Happy birthday former President Jacob Zuma. Blessings in the year ahead pic.twitter.com/sSRCtFi6xL — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) April 12, 2018

While April is his birthday month, it hasn't been an easy one for Zuma this year. Just six days ago, he appeared in the Durban High Court for charges of corruption, racketeering and fraud. The case was postponed to 8 June.

Zuma is expected to make his next public appearance at the funeral of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on Saturday 14 April.