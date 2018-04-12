Hawks: Identities of dead prison escapees to be released once families informed

Two of the 16 detainees who escaped from the Johannesburg Correctional Centre on Monday were found in KwaZulu-Natal the next day.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks say the identities of the prison escapees who were shot and killed will only be revealed once their relatives have been informed.

Police stopped the vehicle they were traveling in and opened fire.

The police's Simphiwe Mhlongo says: “One 9mm pistol with ammunition was recovered in the suspect’s possession and another suspect was found in possession of a toy gun.

“We can confirm that the two suspects are part of the 16. At this stage, we can’t divulge their names until they’re positively identified by their families.”

The 14 other detainees who escaped from prison are still on the run.