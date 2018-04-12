Hatherly claims MTB bronze at Commonwealth Games

South African mountain biker Alan Hatherly won a bronze medal in the men’s cross-country mountain bike final at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday morning.

Hatherly came third behind the New Zealand pair of Samuel Gaze and Anton Cooper who won gold and silver respectively.

Hatherly finished in a time of 1:17:56 to claim Team South Africa’s 12th bronze medal.

Team SA is currently sixth in the medal standing with 30 medals overall.