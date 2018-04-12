Growing calls for 'Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Day'
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was born on 26 September.
JOHANNESBURG - Every year on 18 July South Africa honours Nelson Mandela through Mandela Day commemorations. Now, following the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, there are growing calls to declare her birthday Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Day.
Madikizela-Mandela was born on 26 September 1936 and as a way of recognising her decades-long contribution to the anti-apartheid struggle, some are calling for her birthday to be an official holiday/day of service - the same way her former husband's birthday is marked.
While the African National Congress on Thursday held a Winnie Mandela Day of Service in Soweto, where it planted a vegetable garden, there has been no official mention of an official day being declared in future.
#ANC Is launching the Winnie Mandela food gardens which they want to see rolled out throughout the country. CM pic.twitter.com/pbqN4Xsvqp— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2018
When are we getting Winnie Mandela Day? pic.twitter.com/nOhrlu4FpX— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) April 12, 2018
26 September— BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL 🌹 (@96_nass) April 12, 2018
Winnie Mandela Day✊✊ https://t.co/AcLlPmrMkm
We need a A WINNIE MANDELA DAY. She deserves it. ☹☹☹☹— Mpho Madonsela (@MphoUrban) April 12, 2018
#Winnie #TheQueenMzansi #WinnieMandela RT if u think MOM Winnie deserves Winnie Mandela day than all people who claimed they fought for us.— Druza11 (@maandrie) April 12, 2018
@GovernmentZA when are we getting a Winnie Mandela day ? pic.twitter.com/WbzAv7AxoF— ZamaBembe (@Vee_Mashinini) April 12, 2018
Indeed a Winnie Mandela Day should be on our calendar— Lindelwa Patricia Sfanqane (@LSfanqane) April 12, 2018
Actually the 26th of September must be declared and celebrated as a #WINNIE_MANDELA_DAY by the state, it's befitting.— Sandiso Nkwinti (@Yizani_Amente29) April 12, 2018
Orlando Stadium must be changed to #WINNIE_NOMZAMO_MANDELA_STADIUM.....
The Union buildings must be changed to the #WINNIE_MANDELA_HOUSE
Now that's honour. https://t.co/Wv2OmItCwQ
Can we please declare the September 26 a national doekday and celebrate mama Winnie Mandela day— piwe cake design (@schabang4) April 11, 2018
[PUBLIC ANNOUNCMENT]— #SinuousLinesDesign (@Sentletse) April 12, 2018
Mandela Day on 18 July has been cancelled until further notice.
Please note that going forward we will be observing Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Day on 26 September.
Thank you for your cooperation! pic.twitter.com/Sd4qgRUGJD
Dear @CyrilRamaphosa we want Mama Winnie Mandela Day 🙏😭#Winnie pic.twitter.com/7zqB7u40GE— RipWinnieMandela🙏 (@SanellyFuze) April 11, 2018
# Mandela, Has blacktwitter as the official government decided when National Winnie Mandela day will be....we are ready to celebrate this unsung heroin— Dee Ditha (@DithaDintle) April 12, 2018
