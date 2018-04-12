Growing calls for 'Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Day'

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was born on 26 September.

JOHANNESBURG - Every year on 18 July South Africa honours Nelson Mandela through Mandela Day commemorations. Now, following the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, there are growing calls to declare her birthday Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Day.

Madikizela-Mandela was born on 26 September 1936 and as a way of recognising her decades-long contribution to the anti-apartheid struggle, some are calling for her birthday to be an official holiday/day of service - the same way her former husband's birthday is marked.

While the African National Congress on Thursday held a Winnie Mandela Day of Service in Soweto, where it planted a vegetable garden, there has been no official mention of an official day being declared in future.

