Grades 1 & 8 online application process for 2019 to go live on Monday

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has emphasised the online system is only to register pupils in grades one and eight.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has announced that the online application process for pupils will officially go live at 8am on 16 April.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi says this means from Monday grade one and eight pupils can apply for the 2019 academic year.

The system has been upgraded to identify children using ID numbers through the department's partnership with Home Affairs.

Lesufi says parents can now apply to any school they want regardless of the main language used there.

He says if the demographic population of the area has changed, the school must change its medium of instruction.

“We’ve eliminated the automatic appointment by the system… meaning for the first time, parents have more and wider preference than before.”

#LearnerAdmissions2019 Lesufi says the placement of children begins on the 18th of July 2018 (same day as the late Nelson Mandela’s birthday) until October. [KS] — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2018

The MEC says those who don’t have computers or data must apply at their local community library.

“I’ve requested all community libraries to be open on time on 16 April.”

Lesufi has emphasised the online system is only to register pupils in grades one and eight.

