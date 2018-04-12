Govt's land reform failures now a cheap politicking tool, says expert
Professor Hall says many questions around land reform remain unanswered including who the land is for and who actually wants land.
CAPE TOWN – A land reform expert says that the process to enable the expropriation of land without compensation must be transparent.
Professor Ruth Hall spoke to Eyewitness News after a land reform seminar at the University of the Western Cape this week.
Hall says that many questions around land reform remain unanswered, including who the land is for and who actually wants land.
In recent weeks, the Western Cape has seen a spike in land grabs that have led to violent protests in Hermanus and Dunoon.
Earlier this year, Parliament adopted a resolution to set up a committee to look at changing the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.
Hall says that government's land reform failures have now opened the window for political parties to use it as a campaign strategy.
“It’s the failure for more than two decades of the state to tackle this issue seriously. So, the longer it’s been neglected, the more it’s going to be harder to manage and will be used as a tool for cheap politics.”
The Constitutional Review Committee has been given until the end of August to hold public consultations.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 2018
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
Another legal blow for Jacob Zuma
-
Cele: No body found near Winnie Madikizela-Mandela home
-
Ramaphosa withdraws presidency appeal in Zuma personal costs case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.