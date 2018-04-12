George dentist guilty of sexually assaulting boy (13)

The dentist will be sentenced on 6 June.

CAPE TOWN - A George dentist has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old child.

Judgment was handed down in the George Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Ian Venter was accused of molesting the teenage boy in April 2015.

The child, a friend of Venter's teenage son, had spent the night at their Herolds Bay home when the incident occurred.

